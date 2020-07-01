July 1, 2020

Wizz Air adds third plane, launches five new routes from Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Wizz Air has added a third plane to its base at Larnaca airport, launching five new routes and increasing the number of flights to Athens.

The Airbus A320 will fly from Larnaca to Paris Bove, Eindhoven, Prague, Gdansk and Heraklion.

Including the new routes, the airline will fly to a total of 11 destinations from Larnaca.

Three Wizz Air flights arrived between 9.30am and 10am and were welcomed by airport operator Hermes.

A total of 20 arrivals and 20 departures operated by nine different airlines are expected at Larnaca airport during the day.

All passengers are required to wear masks during their stay at the airport and keep distances from other persons.

Only passengers and staff are allowed in the building and more than 50 hand sanitizers have been installed.



