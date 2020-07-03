July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: UK to be moved into category B countries from August 1

By George Psyllides00
Larnaca airport

From August 1, the UK will be included in a group of countries whose travellers need to provide negative coronavirus tests upon arrival, provided its epidemiological profile remains positive, it was announced on Friday.

The UK, the island’s main tourist market, will be upgraded to category B, the health minister said on Friday, meaning flights will be allowed. Cyprus’ second biggest, Russia, will remain in category C.

Tourism minister Savvas Perdios said there was interest from travel agents who “wanted to know when it would be possible to include the UK in Category B.”



