July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Diamantis Agony VΙ – with A. G. Leventis Gallery

By CM Guest Columnist034
““Agony VI”, which Diamantis painted a year later, in 1969, evokes a different visual climate. In this strongly expressionist work, the dominant position is held by the expressive power of the landscape, which is upgraded by acquiring primary importance in the composition. Unlike most of Diamantis’ works in which the drawing plays a decisive role, here the colour becomes entirely independent, extremely expressive, antirealistic, full of strength, intensity and symbolism. The liberated figures are rendered schematically through quick, nervous brushstrokes, making the painting pulsate with emotional power.
In the painting, we can make out three female fi gures running in a burning landscape, which becomes the expression of the artist’s soul, fi lled with anxiety and distress. The burning earth comes together with a dramatically stormy sky that completely hides the horizon. The space is hermetically closed, with no way out, and the figures seem to vanish, to be annihilated in this disturbed nature. This work brings Diamantis very close to German Expressionism, especially to works by Emil Nolde, such as “Tropical Sun”.”
– Dr. Eleni S. Nikita, From the catalogue of the exhibition “Agonies – Diamantis”
Agony VΙ, 1969,
oil on canvas,
66 x 81 cm,
Alecos Diamantis Collection


