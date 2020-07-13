Wizz Air to launch Abu Dhabi flights in October

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, announced on Monday a new route to Larnaca starting from October 3.
The Abu Dhabi based airline, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, said the flight to Larnaca from Abu Dhabi was a “highly anticipated route”. It is set to start on October 3, 2020.
“I am delighted to announce Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new route connecting Larnaca with Abu Dhabi. We are excited to welcome our distinguished Cypriot passengers on board our state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft,” said Andras Rado, spokesperson of Wizz Air Group.
The compnay also said that Monday’s announcement comes as the new era of sanitised travel recently began at Wizz Air as the airline introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew. Throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. It also said that its aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading disinfection process with an antiviral solution while all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.
“As Wizz Air leads the way with sanitised travel, we are looking forward to operating this new low-fare service paired with high quality on board experience. I’m confident Wizz Air will have a significant role in the ramp up of Cyprus’ tourism sector,” Rado said.
The company said that the addition of another route to Wizz Air’s extensive Larnaca network underpins the airline’s long-term commitment to Larnaca and Cyprus. “The 10 years of successful operations and the more than 2.5 million passengers carried to and from Larnaca have proved that Wizz Air offers very competitive and popular services in Cyprus.”
Accoridng to the company the announced routes will add 50,000 seat capacity to Larnaca Airport annually and will connect the city and the region with “a new and exciting all-year-round destination.”
Tickets for Abu Dhabi to Larnaca are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as €29.99.