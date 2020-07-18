July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

French to enforce mask-wearing in banks and shops from July 20

By Reuters News Service00
France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels

France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.

The government has accelerated plans to make it compulsory to wear masks after series of indicators have suggested the virus could be gaining momentum, especially in areas in western and southern France that had been relatively spared during the height of the outbreak between March and May.

“From Monday, mask-wearing will be mandatory in closed spaces,” Veran said on Twitter. “That concerns shops, buildings open to the public, covered markets and banks.”



Related posts

UK pauses daily coronavirus death toll update over data concerns

Reuters News Service

Dutch welcome new ideas on EU recovery fund but deal far off

Reuters News Service

Firemen battle blaze at Nantes cathedral in western France

Reuters News Service

U.S. civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis dies

Reuters News Service

U.S. divided over mask wearing and schools reopening as coronavirus cases surge

Reuters News Service

U.S. travel industry seeks govt assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign