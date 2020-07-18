July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twelve charged after Paphos café gambling raid

By Peter Michael00

Police said Saturday they were investigating an illegal gambling gathering involving 12 individuals at a café in Paphos.

According to police, at approximately 4pm on Friday, officers entered the Paphos café, where they found 11 individuals playing cards and using gambling chips.

The owner of the café, who was there at the time, and the 11 were all charged in writing and will be summoned to court at a later date.

The cards and chips were seized as evidence.



Related posts

Mavroyiannis: Cyprus issue created by unlawful use of force by Turkey

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paralimni apartment damaged by fire

Peter Michael

Drugs suspect arrested in Paphos

Peter Michael

Police searching for missing pensioner

Peter Michael

‘If a shot’s there to be hit, hit it’, says Aphrodite Hills golf ambassador

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: bicommunal health committee to meet, questions raised over migrant flow

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign