July 23, 2020

Carefree holidays with a reliable internet connection

Ready for your holidays? You’ve packed your bathing suit and your sunscreen, but what about your internet connection? With Cytamobile-Vodafone’s mobile WiFi you can have a fast, steady connection with no disruptions on the most reliable network with the most expansive coverage on the island. The only thing you have to do is plug it in a power outlet.

This new Cytamobile-Vodafone product is here to provide a reliable and affordable solution, providing an internet connection during your holidays and beyond. Do you have a vacation home and need a reliable connection? Do you have a flat or office and need a faster connection? Just plug Mobile WiFi into a power outlet and enjoy:

  • Real 4G-4.5G speeds
  • Reliable network with the most coverage
  • A connection for up to 32 users
  • 100 GB of fast internet with the option of an additional
  • 20 GB for only 5 euros

Find out more at: http://www.cyta.com.cy



