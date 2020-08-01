August 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop: let’s not let coronavirus spread in our churches

By Andria Kades00

Archbishop Chrysostomos on Saturday cautioned the public to be careful saying it would be a shame for someone to spread the coronavirus in church.

“This disease must be eradicated from our island and if we are careful then the coronavirus will not find ample ground in Cyprus.”

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort not to get too close to one another, to not get into each other’s faces.”

By following these measures then no one has anything to be afraid of, he said.

“Let’s wear the mask where a lot of people congregate like the government announced and everything will be ok.”

The Archbishop said from their end, they were strict from the onset because “we said no one should spread the disease in church.”

“It would be a shame for someone to spread the virus in church,” he said after Saturday’s liturgy where he said everyone wore masks.



