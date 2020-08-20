Cyprus regeneration should start in Larnaca, says real estate entrepreneur

“Cyprus needs to regenerate its building, with an eye on the future, and the place to start is Larnaca,” says Thomas Balashev, head of Montague Real Estate, the fast-growing, Mayfair-based boutique real estate firm which has made an international name for itself in luxury properties, complex global property investments and acquisitions.

“When I say regeneration, I mean construction that has a meaningful impact on the community – look at East London, Stratford or Canary Wharf which have had a huge impact on London as a whole. Cyprus needs this kind of building that looks 20 to 30 years into the future,” Balashev insists.

And he wants to start in Larnaca. “People miss the potential of Larnaca, always looking to Ayia Napa, with its beaches, or Limassol with its terrific infrastructure. And then there is Larnaca, with a massive airport, great beaches and it has been propped up by industry which is in the last part of its life.”

Balashev points to the Radisson Blu hotel as an example of the forward-looking building that Cyprus needs. “But the area around it is desperately in need of investment. First there is that strip of warehouses next to it, and then there is the very tired Galu beach which cries out for a new hotelier to rebuild – think of the potential!”

But, he warns, suppose I go to a private equity fund and propose a project of that kind – high risk, high reward. There are many obstacles, and there do not seem to be enough government incentives to spur developers to work on this kind of project. I’ve had numerous meetings here, and we can’t seem to sort it all out.”

Balashev would like to build a team in Cyprus that share his vision. “You need the right construction, the right architect, the whole team must all see the potential of building for the long term.”

Of Bulgarian origin, Balashev loves Cyprus and spends months here. His wife is Cypriot, and his children were christened in Cyprus. “I would like my children to look back and say ‘that was my Dad who built this.’ I’m not here to build six flats to be sold at a high margin; there’s nothing wrong with doing that, but it’s not what I do. I want to help realise the vast potential here.”

Certainly the 31-year-old Balashev has shown tremendous business acumen. He started out in real estate in 2014, having spent the first part of his career in the jewellery business. “I had friends working in real estate, and, as I talked with them, I felt that they were missing out on a lot.”

In the six years since then, he has filled in those gaps and built a business with interests in major markets around the globe.

“My first deals were in Berlin in 2015. At the time, there was a lively market in buy-to-let there. Having set up my company, I convinced people that I was a great agent in the UK, and collected a sizeable inventory, and we started selling. It all grew up from there,” he recalls.

“When it came to property, I had a totally different perspective as I understood the luxury culture in many different countries. I had travelled a lot, especially to Israel, and the US. I found that the market outside the UK was just much more interesting than the one where I started.”

In 2016, his wife convinced him that he should come to Cyprus, and he’s been coming back regularly ever since.

“It’s a beautiful place, but Cyprus needs to move away from mass tourism and create infrastructure for industry. There should be, for example, a better connection with Tel Aviv and its tech companies. The strategic location of Cyprus should be better exploited,” he comments.





