August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

Portland police declare ‘riot’ as protesters light fire at offices

By Reuters News Service00
Police Officers Detain A Demonstrator During A Protest Against Police Violence And Racial Injustice In Portland
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Police in Portland declared a “riot” and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.

“Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions including but not limited to tear gas and impact weapons”, the police said on Twitter , adding that personnel were responding to the fire near the city’s North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue area.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>To those on North Lombard St and Campbell Avenue, people have lit a fire at the building. This is now a RIOT. Leave the area now to the WEST. (continued)</p>&mdash; Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PortlandPolice/status/1298124613453410307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The gathering comes a night after Portland police used tear gas on protesters and made 23 arrests as they declared a demonstration to be a “riot” late on Sunday, saying a group of more than 200 demonstrators lit fires and attacked officers with lasers, rocks and bottles.

That protest took place in the city’s North Precinct.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

President Donald Trump’s administration in July deployed federal forces to Portland to crack down on the protests.

On Friday, he denounced the demonstrations as “crazy” and said cities run by Democrats had descended into chaos. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is a Democrat.

Portland police said last week that they had declared riots 17 times between May 29 and Aug. 19.



Related posts

Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy amid govt pressure

Reuters News Service

Wisconsin calls out National Guard after unrest over police shooting of Black man

Reuters News Service

In ‘megafire era,’ California battles record wildfires, pristine redwoods burn

Reuters News Service

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

Reuters News Service

New York attorney general probing whether Trump inflated his assets

Reuters News Service

Even fastest man alive may not be able to outrun coronavirus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign