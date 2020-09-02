September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two arrests for cannabis possession

By Annette Chrysostomou067

Police arrested two men in Aglandjia on Tuesday after they found more than one kilo of cannabis in their possession.

Members of the drug squad spotted the men, aged 34 and 26, when they met in an area in Aglandjia.

When they saw the police officers the two suspects tried to escape but were caught and searched.

The 34-year-old was in possession of a bag containing two packages with 1.3 kilos of cannabis in total.

They were arrested on the spot and face charges of the illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply and the conspiracy to commit an offence.



