September 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Become a volunteer | 2nd Chance Dogs

By CM Guest Columnist03

Volunteer!
Helping them is so rewarding…

👉SO MANY WAYS TO HELP:
1. Belly rub Volunteers urgently needed!
2. Volunteer to help at Events & Fundraising
3. Volunteer as an Influencer
4. Volunteer as a graphic designer or arts designer
5. Volunteer as a Dog Trainer
6.Volunteer as a photographer
7. Volunteer to join our online team

Contact 2nd Chance Dogs if you wish to volunteer:

https://www.facebook.com/2ndchancedogs.org

https://www.2ndchancedogs.org/?fbclid=IwAR3oo8edVebrL20VfGwJ-x8FgoOPKBJ-THW-FRqjIaAA63oiBUq6lobgtvQ



Related posts

Dog cries every time he’s touched — until he meets this woman

CM Guest Columnist

Meet the highest paid cat in the world

CM Guest Columnist

Sergio′s Story | 2nd Chance Dogs

CM Guest Columnist

Dog excessive paw licking: stop it with a natural recipe

CM Guest Columnist

I adopted every dog in a dog shelter

CM Guest Columnist

Liam’s happy ever after! | 2nd Chance Dogs

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign