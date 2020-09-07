By Melissa Hekkers

“If I had to say that something defines me, it’s simplicity without being too loud,” fashion designer Marcia Thrasyvoulou tells me as we sit on the terrace of one of the villas at Aphrodite Hills. And it’s a statement that seems apt for her luxury lifestyle brand, both for her Ocean Blue beachwear line as well as her upcoming cocktail dress line under her own name, Marcia.

Born and raised in Cyprus, Thrasyvoulou initially joined her family business before launching her own beachwear line. “It wasn’t something I planned, it’s something that I was drawn to,” she says. And it was her search for a swimsuit that ‘spoke’ to her that led her to design an entire swimwear line. Selling successfully for over a decade now, it is available in various outlets and in her own shop in Nicosia.

Throughout the years, many of her designs have been selected as trendsetters and published in the trends’ sections of professional and fashion publications such as Madame Figaro, Cosmopolitan, Intima bain and Mondanite. She was the first Cypriot to be on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

“I worked really hard to learn the trade because swimwear is very different and difficult compared to clothing because of the fabric, the construction, and let’s not forget that a swimwear is like you being in your lingerie in front of lots of unknown people; you have to be really comfortable in it, feel beautiful in it and have a good fitting. Every woman has a different body type so that was a real challenge.”

To this end, Thrasyvoulou’s designs are aimed at making every woman feel confident, stylish and glamorous. This means experimentation is key.

“I always like to experiment with different fabrics, materials, construction, techniques… I also like very architectural cuts, and I like that my designs can be worn on different occasions, like a bikini as a bustier, you can wear it with a skirt so you don’t have to wear it just as a bikini, or a kaftan can be worn not just to the sea, the actual buyer can play around with it; every woman has her own character, her own style so they can play with it,” she explains.

And Thrasyvoulou has recently turned another new leaf as she launches the Marcia cocktail line.

“This was a real challenge… I had to do a lot of research, travel a lot to accumulate new fabrics, new trims, new ideas and as always get inspired through travelling,” she says. “I also wanted my first Marcia collection to have something from the Cyprus culture – weaving, and that’s why I cooperated with a very big house in Paris that does handmade weaving trims. I incorporated those into my designs, so they have something very simple on them and that’s what I like: simplicity but stunning without being too loud.”

Currently the vice-president of the Cyprus Fashion Designers Association, she has a lot of time for its activities. “I’ve seen it growing over the years and it’s nice to see it grow because there are a lot of (Cypriot) designers nowadays… I think Cypriots have also shifted a bit, their mentality has shifted and they have started to support more and more Cypriot designers. We come from the same island, from the same team, so it’s good to support locals.”

In March 2012 she was elected Fashion Designer of the Year at the Madame Figaro Woman of the Year awards ceremony. “It was a highlight because the people voted; for me the highlight is when women come to me and say how much they love my clothes and that when they wear them it makes them feel beautiful… for every designer that’s the reward, to feel that other women love your collections.”

Even though the Cyprus market is very small and there are not many opportunities to get really big, she says she was lucky enough “or blessed enough” to participate in a lot of fashion fairs.

“I had a lot of presence abroad and that was beautiful. I liked the fact that Ocean Blue travelled across the borders of this small island. So many years ago, some people didn’t even know Cyprus, it was amazing to get the opportunity to talk about this small Mediterranean island that was divided in two and that people were actually intrigued,” she recalls.

Despite her success, a sense of humility is woven into Thrasyvoulou’s comments.

“I was also very hard working… luck is also important in life, a mixture of all these ingredients gave me a beautiful journey and still is.”

And on this journey she’s inspired by ‘everything’.

“I don’t think that creativity is confined or defined by something in particular and it shouldn’t be!”





