September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Thursday (Updated)

By Peter Michael042
Three new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,517.

According to the ministry, the three cases emerged from a total of 2,452 tests processed over the last 24 hours.

All three cases arose from 576 tests processed on individuals tested on private initiative, who have a history of recent travel.

The first is an Indian permanent resident of Cyprus, who returned on August 20 and was tested to return to work. He did not have symptoms.

The second is a South African, who came to Cyprus on August 29 and did the test to leave quarantine after 12 days.

The third is a Cypriot permanent resident of England, who came to Cyprus to visit his family on September 5.  On September 7, he developed symptoms of the virus and was tested.

The ministry also received negative results from 157 tests processed by state hospital laboratories, 65 tests from migrant camps, 151 tests from contact tracing, 787 tests from repatriated individuals and passengers, 14 from Kato Pyrgos residents, 107 from students, 80 from individuals 18-40 gathering in frequently-visited areas, and 132 from individuals tested on their doctors’ orders.

Three people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.  One of them is in the high-dependency unit.  One person is also intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



