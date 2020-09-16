September 16, 2020

Fire service responds to 31 calls for assistance, 18 fires

The fire service responded to 31 calls for assistance, 18 fire alerts, and four false calls in the past 24 hours, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to an announcement released by the fire service, the last fire that had to be put out broke out in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia, just after midnight on Wednesday.

It started because a cooking device was accidentally left on. Two fire trucks had to intervene, as firefighters finally managed to control the situation at 12.33am.

The kitchen was damaged extensively from the fire, which also spread to the roof of the house. However, no one was injured.

Before the incident in Pallouriotissa, firefighters had to respond to another call, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, when a van caught fire in a field.



