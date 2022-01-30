January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Asia Environment World

Oil spill threatens corals in eastern Thailand

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: efforts underway to limit environmental damage from oil spill in gulf of thailand
A person is pictured at Mae Ramphueng beach following oil spills caused by a leak from an undersea pipeline

Authorities are rushing to prevent an oil spill in eastern Thailand from damaging fragile corals, after officials said on Sunday the leak that began last week was drifting towards more coastal areas.

Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said it was crucial to try to prevent the main mass of oil from reaching the shore at Ao Prao, a small bay on Koh Samet, which is a popular resort island.

“If the oil reached inside this area it could impact the beach and cause heavy damage to the shallow water corals,” Varawut said.

The oil began leaking from a pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) late on Tuesday.

Before it was brought under control https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thai-cleanup-underway-after-oil-spill-off-eastern-coast-2022-01-26, an estimated 50,000 litres (13,209 gallons) of oil escaped into the ocean 20 km (12 miles) from the coastline of eastern Thailand.

Mae Ramphueng Beach in Rayong province declared a disaster area https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thai-beach-declared-disaster-area-after-oil-spill-2022-01-29 after some oil came ashore there late on Friday.

The latest satellite image from the government’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) showed the oil spill has spread to cover 67 sq km (25.87 sq miles) area of the sea.

Most of the oil had formed a thin film rather than a thick oil slick, navy spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin told reporters, citing aerial photographs.

Related Posts

Johnson and Sunak: We will go ahead with payroll tax rise

Reuters News Service

Nato chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades (Updated)

Reuters News Service

N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

Reuters News Service

Britain to offer COVID vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5-11

Reuters News Service

New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough curbs

Reuters News Service

Australia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign