March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ukraine war sees reduction in hotel bookings in Paphos

By Christodoulos Mavroudis
The war in Ukraine has seen hotel occupancy fall, president of the Paphos Hotels Association Thanos Michaelides said on Monday, with those hotels that are open running on an occupancy of 30 per cent.

Even though British tourists are the main market for the resort, these too have seen a fall in number, Michaelides said as they “worry about the outcome of the war”.

But, he added, “we expect that as soon as the outcome of the war becomes clear hotel bookings will bounce back to their standard rates.”

As far as April is concerned, there are “some bookings especially for the Easter festivities” while the summer season he said is estimated to be “better than last year given that the Ukrainian crisis will not worsen.”

Tourists from Russia and Ukraine, Michaelides added are “virtually non-existent.”

