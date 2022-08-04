August 4, 2022

Man arrested for disturbing the peace, assault

A 38-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of assaulting and insulting police officers and disturbing the peace while intoxicated, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said that just before midnight, police were notified of an incident of violence. Police officers who went to the scene found a man in state of intoxication who was disturbing the peace. He allegedly insulted and assault the police officers and resisted arrest.

The suspect was arrested. Two police officers visited the A&E department of Paphos General Hospital where they were found to have scratches and abrasions.

 

