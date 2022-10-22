October 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Breastfeeding campaign kicks off

By Kyriacos Nicolaou069
breast

A campaign to promote breastfeeding in Cyprus was launched by the health ministry on Saturday.

The campaign aims to inform about the benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and the infant.

At the same time, it also seeks to stress that every mother has the right to breastfeed their child anywhere, in accordance with the recommendations of both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union.

There will be various activities under the framework of the breastfeeding promotion month, including outdoor advertising posters.

