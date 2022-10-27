Upcoming live music at Sarah’s Jazz Club

As the weekend approaches, one thing is certain – that it will be filled with live music performances at Sarah’s Jazz Club.
Marking the start of the long weekend is an evening of soul, jazz, funk and blues with singer Erika Soteri performing on Friday. Described as a “powerhouse performer and singer-songwriter who houses a timeless retro sound with a modern flair”, Erika will present her fusion of musical genres.
She takes the stage accompanied by her band Max Daniel, Kris Grecian and Andreas Epaminonda to bring soulful tunes.
Saturday’s performance will take audiences on a journey through time to an iconic decade of swing music. The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band will present jazz of the 1920s when the genre became popular in America.
Songs by Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller, Hoagy Carmichael and Mitchell Parish as well as pieces by Broadway composers will fill the Jazz Club, brought to life by the local musicians Alice Ayvazian, Dimitris Miaris, Costas Challoumas and Marios Spyrou.
With the arrival of November, the Nicosia Jazz club will welcome two unique, musical performance acts. Nama Dama and Della will join forces on November 4 to present a special show. Nama Dama is a performance act that usually consists of original music combined with poetry, monologue and live looping. It is an experimental act that invites the audience to step in and experience a different reality.
Della’s music comes to life through raw, honest and, at times, self-deprecating lyrics, delivered by captivating deep vocals with biting overtones. Her main source of inspiration has always been surreptitious love. The solo project is brought to life with band members Alex AK, Filios Petrou and Ulaş Ögüç.
