November 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Joint military exercises between Cyprus and France

By Gina Agapiou00
army2

Cyprus’ national guard had a joint training exercise with the armed forces of France in special operations this month.

The small-scale special operations exercise called “BOLD WINGS – 2022” was co-organised by the National Guard and the French armed forces in Cyprus from November 14 to 18. Special operations personnel of both forces participated in the training.

The scenario of the exercise included various types of individual and group weapon combat shots, as well as training of personnel in performing free-fall jumps.

The exercise, which is part of the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme between the Republic of Cyprus and France, is considered to be promoting the level of training, interoperability and highlighting the excellent relations between the armed forces of the two countries.

