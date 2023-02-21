February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Yasemin Collective holds workshop for French-speaking women

By Eleni Philippou00
c(h)oeur de femmes

Three women specialists from different fields come together to facilitate and lead a workshop this month addressed to French-speaking women living in Cyprus. Presented by the Yasemin Collective on February 28 at Entos ton Technwn, the workshop will be a heartfelt meeting for connection and empowerment through improv, movement and speech.

Titled C(h)oeur de Femmes: Se Lier, Se Rencontrer, Se Libérer, the workshop is based on the idea of the choir (choeur) as a gathering of women, finding its roots in ancient Greek theatre, where a group of women carries the voice, the strength and determines what happens next. It is also based on the idea of the heart (coeur) as a vital organ but also an organ that represents love, affection and rhythm. The two words together: choir and heart, represent for the facilitators the deep meaning of sisterhood/sorority.

Running from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, the workshop will be led by dancer and actress Clara Parr Gribbell, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist Anna Kyprianou and actress and co-founder of the Yasemin Collective Natalia Panagiotou. Together, the three facilitators will invite women to meet in a safe and confidential space to express their experiences and their feelings through creative activities.

The workshop will be split into three different parts with each facilitator leading each one. It will begin with the body movement section led by Clara then with a theatre and improvisation exercises with Natalia and finally a sharing circle as guided by Anna.

 

C(h)oeur de Femmes: Se Lier, Se Rencontrer, Se Libérer

Workshop for French-speaking women. February 28. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 5.30pm-8.30pm. €30. Registrations by mail: [email protected]. Tel: 99-448034

