March 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Third Greek train crash victim of Cypriot origin identified

By Andria Kades00
demetra

The remains of 24-year-old Demetra Kapetaniou of Cypriot origin, were identified from Greece’s train crash carnage just outside Larissa, the state broadcaster reported.

Kapetaniou’s father is from Paphos but has been living in Thessaloniki for the past 30 years.

Cyprus’ foreign ministry permanent secretary told the state broadcaster on Saturday evening the 24-year-old was not a Cypriot national. As such, Kapetaniou’s family had turned to Greek authorities for help and Cyprus had not been made aware until now.

Kapetaniou was an only child and had been in the first wagon on the train. She graduated from the Democritus University of Thrace over the summer as a kindergarten teacher.

Her remains were identified through DNA.

Cypriots Kyprianos Papaioannou, 23, and Anastasia Adamidou, 24, also died in the crash and were expected to brought back to the island from Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday. The funerals are to be held on Monday.

