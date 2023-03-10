HEX (HEX) and Solana (SOL) losing value? Check out the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale

For investors, the crypto industry provides a wide range of investment prospects. While many individuals are looking at HEX (HEX) and Solana (SOL) due to their past achievements, those with more experience are intrigued by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – a stage 9 presale project expected to soar 6000%.

HEX (HEX)

The first lucrative blockchain certificate of deposit (CD) is HEX (HEX). The Proof of Wait (PoWa) protocol is used by HEX (HEX), which enables its owners to generate a return on their investments by staking HEX (HEX) coins.

In recent developments, February 20th reportedly saw “the highest number of whale transactions” for the HEX (HEX) coin. Nevertheless, the HEX (HEX) value has been sliding down this last week.

HEX (HEX) is currently trading for $0.05859, a loss in the past 24 hours, and investors are looking elsewhere for profits. With HEX (HEX) showing bloody charts, experts believe HEX (HEX) could fall to $0.05 as more rivals emerge daily.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a resilient, decentralized blockchain with faster transaction speeds than its peers. This advantage helped the Solana (SOL) coin reach an all-time high of $259.96 in 2021.

However, those days are long gone, with Solana (SOL) now worth $18.86, a drop of 92.7% from its peak. And the recent Solana (SOL) network outages did not help the situation at all, as more and more people started doubting the durability of the Solana (SOL) network.

The team behind Solana (SOL) hopes to provide a future upgrade that will improve its users’ stability. But, until that upgrade comes, Solana (SOL) could see further price drops, with the coin sinking below $20. Even if Solana (SOL) manages to boost investor confidence somehow again, investing in projects with more upside potential would be more beneficial, in our opinion.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The innovative Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform offers customers the chance to make partial investments in startup companies. The team behind Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will introduce the first-ever decentralized investment platform, creating equity-based NFTs and allowing everyday investors to purchase them for just $1.

With this unique crowdfunding method, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), every party involved will benefit as startups obtain the necessary funds much faster. At the same time, investors can purchase equity in a brand they trust for a low price.

Solid Proof has already performed an audit of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and liquidity will be locked for ten years after the presale finishes – excellent safety measures for any investor.

Furthermore, all NFTs will have a unique “Fill or Kill” mechanism embedded into the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contracts, guaranteeing refunds if a company fails to meet its funding goals on time. And with an Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem consisting of a wallet, exchange and Metaverse events, the growth potential will be endless.

Since the starting presale price of $0.004 for one ORBN token, the value has skyrocketed and now sits at $0.0835. But not for long, as analysts expect Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to be looking at a $0.24 valuation by the time the presale finishes. Holders cannot wait to see what is in store for this potential top-tier platform millions of investors utilize globally.

