Guest recipes from LIDL Food Academy

Pulses put to unusual uses

Pavlova from Chickpea Water

Makes six small or one large

1/2 cup roasted chickpea water

1/2 tsp lemon or white vinegar

1 cup granulated sugar

tbsp sifted cornflour

Vanilla powder

Whipped cream

Fresh seasonal fruits of your choice, sliced (strawberries, peaches)

To create chickpea water

Soak the chickpeas from the previous night in boiling water. Discard the soaked water and rinse thoroughly.

Put the chickpeas in the saucepan and add water covering them 3 fingers. Boil until the chickpeas are tender and cooked through.

Strain the chickpeas and reserve 1/2 cup water (120g). This is the chickpea water you need and should have the consistency of the water in a tin of baked chickpeas, which you could use instead.

For the meringue

Preheat the oven to 135C (then lower the temperature). Line a baking sheet with oil paper.

Beat the juice in the mixer at high speed with the lemon juice until it becomes a firm meringue. It will take about 6 minutes.

Lower the speed of the mixer and slowly pour in the sugar.

Turn up the speed again and beat until the mixture shines (about 3 minutes).

Pour in the cornstarch and vanilla, and stir for another 30 seconds.

With a flexible scoop, transfer the meringue to a piping bag and form on parchment paper circles 10cm in diameter.

Place pan in the oven and IMMEDIATELY lower the oven to 120C.

Bake for 1 1/2 hours.

When the meringues have cooled, fill them with spoonfuls of the whipped cream and fresh seasonal fruits of your choice.

Lentil Crepes

Ingredients for 8 small crepes of 10cm

1 cup (200g) dried fine lentils

2 medium eggs

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

130g frozen spinach, chopped

Vegetable oil for frying

Chutney

Cottage cheese

Fresh coriander leaves

Mint finely chopped

Spring onion, finely chopped

Cherry tomatoes cut in half

Soak the lentils the night before or an hour before in boiling water. When they swell you will have around 400g.

Drain the lentils well and place them in a food processor along with the egg, flour, curry, salt and pepper. You will add the spinach afterwards.

Grind the lentils well until you have a batter. If it is too thick, add still a little water.

Pour into a bowl and add the chopped spinach (no need to defrost). Mix thoroughly.

Grease and line a small non-stick pan, pour a little of the mixture and shake to spread.

Bake for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Turn over and bake for 1 minute and on the other side.

After finishing the whole mixture, serve the crepes with the toppings.

Recipe provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/