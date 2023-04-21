April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman rescued after falling into ravine

By Nikolaos Prakas044

An elderly woman and two dogs were rescued by the fire services from a ravine in Lefkara, after she had tried to rescue the pets that had fallen in earlier, the fire service said on Friday.

According to the fire service, the woman, 77, had descended into the 15-metre-deep ravine on Thursday night to save two dogs that had fallen.

In her attempt to rescue the trapped animals, she got stuck in the ravine.

After the fire service was contacted by a relative, the woman was found with the help of rescue dogs.

She was removed from the ravine along with the dogs and taken back to her home.

The fire service said both she and the dogs are in good health.

Related Posts

Take us to the water

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Suspect in fake doctor scam arrested

Staff Reporter

Cyprus tourism exhibition revamped to boost regional appeal

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Government’s fire prevention plan to be ready by May

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign