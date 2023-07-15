July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Mangas Surprise Weekend returns with €15K in prizes

By Press Release028
mangas surprise weekend press release

For yet another year, Mangas Home Improvement organised a highly successful Surprise Weekend over July 8-9, 2023, giving away €15,000-worth of prizes.

The two-day event, held at the company’s state-of-the-art Limassol store, drew over 4,500 shoppers, eager to make the most of the 20-per cent discount on all products. Customers also had the chance to claim additional prizes such as barbecues and electrical appliances, by trying their luck at Mangopoly. Winners went home with €15,000-worth of prizes.

Furthermore, visitors to Mangas’ Surprise Weekend enjoyed entertainment via a live link, as well as food, sweets and drinks, all onsite.

By putting on the Surprise Weekend, the company’s goal was to maintain the strong relationship built with its customers over the years, expressing gratitude for their enduring loyalty.

Mangas Home Improvement’s top priority remains the offer of excellent quality materials and premium service – elements that have established it as one of the leading DIY companies in Cyprus.

Related Posts

Chic launch of first Retail Village at Parklane Resort & Spa

Press Release

Partners Connected Communications a Great Place to Work®

Press Release

Accelerating the East Med’s huge energy resource potential

Press Release

Leptos Estates shine at 2023 European Property Awards

Press Release

The Luxury Travel Co by Amathus launches in Paphos

Press Release

Grand gala opening for City of Dreams Mediterranean

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign