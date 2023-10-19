October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Eurobank backs Maritime Cyprus summit for third year in a row

By Press Release010
The "Maritime Cyprus 2023 Conference", took place over October 8-11, 2023 in Limassol

The Maritime Cyprus 2023 Conference took place with great success and the participation of over 1,000 delegates from the international maritime sector, over October 8-11, 2023 in Limassol. This year’s theme was “Shipping in action: An Agenda for Change”.

The Conference was organised by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Cyprus Chamber of Shipping and the Cyprus Shipowners’ Association, supported by Platinum Sponsor Eurobank Cyprus. The event has, by now, become an institution in the shipping sector not only in Cyprus, but also internationally, attracting high-profile figures and speakers from all over the world.

Participants had the chance to exchange views and attend expert discussions on topics such as sustainable shipping with a view to 2050, the future of shipping in Europe, the energy and digital transition, and the place of shipping in this effort, as well regarding the financial dimension and future prospects for the sector.

As the summit’s Platinum Sponsor for a third year running, Eurobank Cyprus demonstrated its commitment towards further promoting, strengthening and upgrading the Republic’s shipping sector.

In his address, Eurobank Cyprus International Business Banking General Manager Stephanos Kassianides, highlighted the shipping sector’s importance for Cyprus, pointing out it accounts for: “approximately 7 per cent of the country’s GDP, and has been one of the country’s main economic pillars over time”.

“The Cypriot register is the third largest in Europe, and the 11th largest internationally, a fact which also indicates the importance of our country in the shipping sector,” he added.

General Manager Kassianides assured attendees that Eurobank Cyprus “will continue to support the initiatives that are undertaken, and aim to establish Cyprus as a country with an upgraded, competitive, maritime sector, which will contribute positively, at the local, European and international levels”.

Related Posts

‘Zero To Teens’ concept store opens on Strovolos Avenue

Press Release

Ayia Napa Marina East Tower apartments ready for residents

Press Release

Larnaca airport earns top honour at Routes World 2023

Press Release

Property Gallery completes two new Platres projects

Press Release

Leptos Group unveil ‘Zeus Tower’ from ‘Signature Collection’

Press Release

Prestige Group, City of Dreams unite for Breast Health Day

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign