October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Minthis hosts exhibition by renowned artist Felix Volossenkov

By Eleni Philippou03
felix volossenkov

The Paphos Minthis Hills resort welcomes acclaimed Russian artist Felix Volossenkov to its gallery this month to present his multi-dimensional works, in collaboration with Chemisov Art G. From Friday, a new selection of art pieces will fill the walls of the gallery and the exhibition promises to leave its mark on the local art scene.

“As the President of St Petersburg Academy of Modern Art,” say organisers, “a member of the Italian Union of Artists, an honoured artist of the Russian Federation, and an Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, Felix Volossenkov stands as a beacon in the contemporary art world. His illustrious career is evident not only in his affiliations but also in where his masterpieces reside. His artworks grace the walls of some of the world’s most prestigious institutions including the State Hermitage Museum of St Petersburg, the Russian State Museum of St Petersburg, and the Tretyakov Gallery Moscow. Beyond these revered establishments, many private collectors from around the globe proudly display select pieces from Volossenkov collection and will be presented during the exhibition at Minthis Art Gallery.”

His paintings are unique in texture, crafted using materials such as cloth, foam-rubber and acrylic. “With the flair of a stage artist,” organisers add, “he turns each canvas into a theatrical performance, fusing irony, the grotesque, unrestrained energy, and touching sensitivity. Every piece by Volossenkov is a journey of emotions, evoking myriad thoughts and opinions. For those who value art that is both provocative and enchanting, this exhibition promises an experience like no other.”

 

Art Exhibition

By the renowned Russian artist, Felix Volossenkov. Opening on October 20. Minthis Resort Art Gallery, Paphos. 5.30pm. Tel: 26-842000

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

A journey through Germany and its cultural heritage

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Old Market, Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Three seaside cinema nights at Larnaca Marina

Eleni Philippou

How the Hollywood strike is scrambling film, TV schedules into next summer

Reuters News Service

What makes a house a home ask artists

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign