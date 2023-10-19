October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

‘Zero To Teens’ concept store opens on Strovolos Avenue

By Press Release010
Zero to Teens concept store opens on Strovolos Avenue

“Zero to Teens” has opened on Strovolos Avenue to delight and satisfy the most demanding little tykes in our lives, with a great collection of clothing, accessories and everything you need for the newborn.

A fantastic concept store, sure to become your favourite destination for your children, and a go-to for unique gifts for the newborn up to 16-year-olds. We have put together a carefully-selected collection of toys and accessories for most ages. From wooden Montessori toys for our little ones, to style items and accessories for fancy little ladies, room, to strollers, car seats, mini blankets, and much more.

Zero to Teens concept store opens on Strovolos Avenue

Given the range and quality offered, you may find it hard to choose from the new collection of popular clothing brand Alouette, featuring unique designs and colours for everyday and special events, including jackets and leggings, and overall amazing clothes as gifts for your children. You’ll also find children’s favourite Paul Frank range, as well as the Snoopy and Hello Kitty collection for young ones aged 0-16.

This is Zero to Teens, your new favourite concept store for kids!

  • Monday-Friday 9.30am-7pm
  • Wednesday: 9.30am-1.30pm
  • Saturday: 9.30am-2.30pm
  • Address: 117 Strovolos Avenue, 2045 Nicosia
  • Tel: 22-420025

Distribution is Cyprus-wide, with an e-shop coming soon.

Related Posts

Ayia Napa Marina East Tower apartments ready for residents

Press Release

Larnaca airport earns top honour at Routes World 2023

Press Release

Property Gallery completes two new Platres projects

Press Release

Leptos Group unveil ‘Zeus Tower’ from ‘Signature Collection’

Press Release

Prestige Group, City of Dreams unite for Breast Health Day

Press Release

BoC earns JP Morgan’s ‘Quality Recognition Award’ for third year

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign