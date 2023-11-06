November 6, 2023

Ed Sheeran to perform at Larnaca marina next year

By Tom Cleaver
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is to perform on two nights at the Larnaca marina in September 2024, it was confirmed on Monday.

The concerts will take place on September 7 and September 8, while British singer Callum Scott will also feature as a special guest.

Tickets for the concerts will be available on the ticketmaster.cy website from 10am on Friday.

The concerts are part of Sheeran’s world tour, which is set to begin in Bahrain in January.

While on tour, he will also travel to Bangkok, Manila, Malta, Gdask and Sofia, among numerous other cities.

