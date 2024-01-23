January 23, 2024

In this episode, the project team for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Vasiliko has recommended that Cyprus halt further payments to the Chinese-led contractor if the latter fails to conform to the contract, it transpired on Monday.

In other news, police on Monday announced eight measures aimed at tackling organised crime and football violence.

Elsewhere, following the discovery of a dead homeless woman in an abandoned house in Limassol, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare and Social Insurance Marilena Evangelou said on Monday that many efforts had been made to provide the woman with shelter.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

