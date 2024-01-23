Nicosia’s live music agenda heats up

Another week, another series of live music happenings! This time, the spotlight shines on Nicosia venues as they welcome established and emerging artists. A handful of music performances will entertain listeners this week and many of them take place even before the weekend arrives.
Halfway through the week, an intimate piano concert will soothe ears at Kafeneio Prozak. Wednesday night will be filled with contemporary piano compositions created by Matin Bassami and jazz improvisations by Mustafa Esenyel, set to kick off at 8.30pm.
On the following evening, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will present the Cyprophonia 2 concert, welcoming maestro Marco Parisotto to the Pallas Theatre stage. Under his direction, the orchestra will present a programme combining Cypriot talent and classical brilliance.
The world premiere of a new work by Cypriot composer Georgios Stavrou, commissioned by the CySO Foundation, will be performed as well as Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major. Bringing it to life on stage will be rising Cypriot pianist Christos Fountos in his debut with the orchestra. To close off the night, the programme will conclude with a timeless masterpiece, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. It is not just Nicosia audiences that will enjoy the Cyprophonia 2 repertoire as the same concert will be repeated on Friday night in Limassol.
Nicosia’s music scene will welcome the Mellow Division ensemble on Friday night as it takes over Sarah’s Jazz Club for the first time. The Cypriot band will present a fusion of soul, jazz and indie-pop covers touching on all-time favourite songs by Radiohead, Etta James, Amy Winehouse and more. On stage will be Maria Kyprianou on vocals, Elena Erotokritou on electric guitar, Alexia Yiangou on cello, Philip Demin on Electric Bass and Evangelos Charalampous on drums.
Before the week comes to an end, a different kind of music proposal will take place at Sarah’s. DJ Haji Mike will begin hosting a new series of events at the Nicosia jazz venue. On the last Sunday of every month, he will host a Vinyl Sundays event at Sarah’s Jazz Club, featuring an all-vinyl evening with jazz, blues, reggae and world music.
Haji Mike will also perform live with his own soul-searching songs featuring acoustic music and ‘spoken word’. Adding to the event will also be a Vinyl Corner where listeners can buy much sought-after records.
Piano Concerto
With Matin Bassami and Mustafa Esenyel. January 24. Kafeneio Prozak, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 22-104244
Cyprophonia 2
Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. January 25. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. January 26. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy
Mellow Divison
Cypriot band plays soul, jazz and indie-rock. January 26. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711
Haji Mike Vinyl Sundays
Vinyl music and live performance from DJ Haji Mike. January 28. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8pm. €5. Tel: 95-147711