March 27, 2024

CFA Society Cyprus hosts seminar on investment funds

By Souzana Psara01
The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Cyprus recently held an educational interactive day focused on private equity and investment funds.

The event involved the presence of members of the association, along with high-ranking executives of auditing and consulting firms.

According to an announcement by the CFA Society Cypruts, the topic of the seminar was presented by Steve Balaban, CFA, of the private equity training provider Mink Learning.

Specifically, the seminar concerned investments in private equity capital of companies that are not listed on stock exchanges.

Society president Andreas Kleanthous welcomed Balaban for his first visit to the island, stating that the attendees gained valuable insights through tangible examples and real-world scenarios, all drawn from Balaban’s extensive knowledge and experience.

The announcement added that Balaban is one of the authors of the exam material for the CFA Charter title, in Alternative Investments and teaches as a professor of finance at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Moreover, he also works as a consultant for various family offices across a number of countries.

As noted by the CFA Society, the seminar in Cyprus was a significant part of Balaban’s tour in Europe, which included Germany, France, and Luxembourg, with the primary goal being to offer training on private equity and investment issues.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

