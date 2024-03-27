March 27, 2024

Petrolina supports ‘Love Route’ charity ride 16th year running

For the 16th consecutive year, Petrolina sponsored the annual “Love Route”, organised by the “One Dream One Wish” Association, whose goal is to fulfil the wishes and dreams of kids and young people with cancer.

The “Love Route” is a five-day motorcycle ride, whereby riders travel through the towns and villages of Cyprus to raise awareness and collect donations towards the Association’s efforts. This year, the “Love Route” took place over March 27-31, 2024.

On March 27, the “Love Route” convoy visited the Petrolina headquarters service station, located on Larnaca’s Kilkis street, where they received a warm welcome from personnel and management. The annual philanthropic event offers Petrolina the chance to go beyond mere sponsorship, with its staff making their own donations in support of the Association.

Once again, Petrolina would like to congratulate the event riders and Association members for their efforts.

Sponsorship of the “Love Route” is part of Petrolina’s wider support of the “One Dream One Wish” Association; it remains committed to humanitarian activities as part of its multifaceted Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

