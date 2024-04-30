April 30, 2024

Beeology offering Easter candles of 100% beeswax

Mark this Easter’s celebrations with a highest-quality, 100-per cent beeswax candle.

Beeology has prepared a unique range of Easter candles this year, which are handmade and crafted entirely of beeswax in five different designs, each emitting a subtle natural fragrance.

To place your order for a candle, visit the Beeology website here.

About Beeology

Beeology by Haridemos is a small family business that produces high-quality honey and honey-based products, infused with the flavours and aromas of Cyprus. The business follows all ecological principles at all stages of production, and harvests honey in a natural, controlled small-batch process, respecting nature and the bee itself.

For more information, visit Beeology by Haridemos

