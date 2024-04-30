April 30, 2024

OPAP calls Cyprus to take part in ‘Wings for Life’ charity run

By Press Release02
On May 5, 2024, Cyprus will play its part in supporting the “Wings for Life World Run” on the island, in a sporting event taking place simultaneously also in dozens of other countries around the globe. The event’s aim is to support world research for a spinal cord injury cure. Such injuries are among the most devastating to the human body which, apart from paralysis (paraplegia & quadriplegia), create many complications in basic bodily functions, and sadly afflict many people in Cyprus as well.

OPAP Cyprus, perennially contributing towards a better quality of life for society, is once more supporting “Wings for Life” this year, by calling all to sign up to take part in the global event. Through this commitment, OPAP also expresses its respect for the Cyprus Paraplegics Organisation, which it has supported over the years, as well as for the thousands of others who will take part in the run, worldwide.

In fact, people irrespective of location can participate, thanks to the “Wings for Life” application. In terms of the island, the app thus offers locals the thrilling challenge to “run”, even virtually, with thousands of others from all over the world, following the route in the country of their choice!

The 2024 Wings for Life World Run will launch simultaneously in all countries of the world at 2pm on Sunday, May 5, via its namesake app, available on PC, the App Store or Google Play, offering an unprecedented participation experience with sound and vision!

Those interested should register at: wingsforlifeworldrun.com, and run the virtual race on May 5, 2024 at 2pm, in support of research programmes and clinical trials worldwide to find a cure for spinal-cord injuries.

To date, the effort, which began in 2014, has raised a total of €44.1 million, with over one million participants in 195 countries. Most recently, in 2023, the Wings for Life World Run raised a total of €5.8 million and brought together 206,728 participants from 192 countries.

OPAP Cyprus urges everyone to support the race and help create a new achievement for the benefit of the health of our fellow human beings.

