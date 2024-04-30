April 30, 2024

Quadcode: ECOMMBX is HackAIthon Quantum Sponsor

By Press Release02
Quadcode announces ECOMMBX is Quantum Sponsor of HackAIthon event

Quadcode, a leading fintech company, is excited to announce the participation of ECOMMBX as a Quantum Sponsor for the highly-anticipated HackAIthon. Scheduled to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Cyprus, the “HackAIthon: Unleashing the Power of AI in Finance” event is poised to showcase groundbreaking innovation and creativity.

ECOMMBX, representing the forefront of fintech advancements, brings its expertise to the table with its revolutionary ECOMMVERSE platform. Offering a comprehensive suite of services including e-account management, cross-border payments, and multi-currency conversions, ECOMMBX sets a new standard for global transactions. Its commitment to advanced technology, robust security measures, and efficient execution ensures cost-effective e-banking solutions.

“We’re incredibly excited to host this hackathon where passionate individuals can come together and tackle a challenge competing against both human and AI brain,” declares Felix Vladimirskiy, Chief Revenue Officer of Quadcode. “As a judge of this HackAIthon, I am looking forward to some truly groundbreaking innovation. At Quadcode, we believe in the power of innovation to drive a great change, and this event shows that belief in action.”

The HackAIthon offers participants the opportunity to address challenges across diverse categories, ranging from personalization in trading to the integration of AR/VR technologies and AI in education. With a focus on inclusivity, the event welcomes developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators of all levels.

Scheduled to take place over June 15-16, 2024, the HackAIthon will feature mentorship sessions, access to resources, and ample networking opportunities, ensuring a rewarding experience for all involved. The event will culminate in an awards ceremony on June 16, 2024, recognizing the most innovative solutions.

Registration for the HackAIthon remains open until May 31, 2024. For more information and to register, please visit the HackAIthon website.

