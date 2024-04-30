April 30, 2024

MSPS Cyprus appoints new general manager

Yiannis Dionysiades is the new General Manager of MSPS Cyprus

MSPS Cyprus, the Public Relations company,msps landscape logo has announced the appointment of Yiannis Dionysiades as its new general manager, effective immediately. With nearly 15 years of dedicated service and outstanding contribution to MSPS Cyprus through his role as account director, Dionysiades brings to his new position a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success.

During his tenure as account director, Dionysiades has been instrumental in developing deep and trusted relationships with clients, ensuring the development of creative and effective marketing strategies. His dedication to building emotional connections and memorable experiences for consumers has been instrumental in the success of many prestigious campaigns.

“Yiannis’ appointment as general manager is a natural progression in his distinguished career at MSPS Cyprus. His deep understanding of brand and customer relationship dynamics, combined with his creative approach to PR communications, makes him well-suited to lead our company into the future,” said Mary Hamatsou, CEO of MSPS Cyprus.

Dionysiades expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating: “I am honoured to take on the role of general manager at MSPS Cyprus. This new position is not only a testament to the trusting relationships we have built with our clients, but also a great responsibility to continue the innovative and strategic work for which we have already distinguished ourselves. I look forward to leading our talented team and driving the company’s growth in the ever-evolving market landscape.”

Under his leadership, MSPS Cyprus is poised to continue its path of growth and innovation, delivering exceptional value to customers and further strengthening its market presence.

About MSPS Cyprus

MSPS Cyprus, founded in 2010 as a joint venture with MSPS Greece and part of the GNOMI Group, is an award-winning company that focuses on PR, experiential marketing, event management, promotional marketing and BTL activities in general.

Its long-standing strategic goal is to add value to its clients’ brands, and listen to their real needs in order to offer the most appropriate solutions.

Its clientele is made up of local and international brands, with long-standing partnerships across the entire spectrum of PR and BTL actions.

