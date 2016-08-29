Crossing over to the rocking side

Skali Aglantzias in Nicosia has a breath-taking view of the capital, is a romantic setting for any spontaneous date and is where many, many unforgettable performances have found a home. One such performance will take place on Wednesday, when the Avanti Crossover Symphonic Orchestra will be joined by some of the best rock bands that Cyprus has to offer.

The first non-government Symphonic Orchestra will find its tune under the baton of Francis Guy, while the stage will be rocked by the bands Prospectus, Minus One and the crossover vocal group Avanti 4.

Prospectus is a seven-member band that is known for its electrifying performances, its dedication to rock and its ‘stand up and fight’ attitude on and off stage. The band performs in different music stages throughout the island and during the summer months they tour the land, entertaining the masses at festivals and summer concerts.

Minus One really needs no introduction, as the boy band made us proud this May at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Alter Ego.

Joining the two bands with an awesome rock-stage persona, will be Avant 4. The four men behind the big voices – Alexis Sofocleous, Andreas Vanezis, Nicholas Kyriakou and Petros Solomou – will give a more alternative rock feel to the whole affair.

Crossover Symphonic Rock

The Symphony Orchestra unites with a vocal quartet and two Cyprus based rock bands. August 31. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 9pm. €20/15. Tel: 22-462233