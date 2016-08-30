Our View: Sympathy for Laiki depositors, but state cannot compensate everyone

ONE of the most vociferous and active pressure groups created by the 2013 collapse of the banking system consists of the former depositors of Laiki Bank, who saw their deposits over €100,000 wiped out, when the bank was placed under resolution. Known by the acronym Sykala (Association of Depositors of Laiki), its representatives have had meetings with the president, the party leaders, Central Bank and the troika, when it was here, in an attempt to salvage some of the money they lost.

The association has also prepared a proposal on how they should be compensated and handed it to the president, finance minister, Central Bank and all the political parties. It has been encouraged by the positive response of the politicians, who always aim to please, even though no decisions have been taken about compensation. As long as the politicians have not ruled out the possibility of compensation – they would never do such a thing –there is hope for the Laiki depositors.

This was why they were rather put out by the comments made by the president of Fiscal Council, Demetris Georgiades, who said that “bailed-in depositors should have done their research and knew of the trustworthiness of a bank before putting their money in it.” While he may have come across as rather harsh, we suspect his remark was motivated by his concern about public finances. If the state started compensating all those that suffered losses from the bail-in – bank bondholders, shareholders and depositors as well as provident funds – before long we would enter another assistance programme.

He may have been correct in raising the point of personal responsibility, but if all depositors followed his advice there would have been a bank run in Cyprus long before the memorandum was signed. And Laiki had been taken over by the state, which together with the Central Bank governor gave assurances about the bank’s soundness. Laiki depositors, in fairness, could argue that they had been misled by the state authorities: how many of them knew what tier 1 capital or ELA was at the time? They relied on what their state authorities were telling them, which was rather foolish considering the president at the time was the clueless Demetris Christofias whose indecision and inaction had made the situation much worse.

The real problem now is that the state cannot afford to compensate all those that suffered as a result of the bail-in. Do the Bank of Cyprus shareholders that saw their shares wiped out overnight not deserve compensation? They have also organised themselves and started contacting party leaders to put in their demands. The truth is all these people were very badly treated, but it is not the taxpayer’s responsibility to make things right for them. The state just cannot afford such generosity.