April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Ormidia fishing shelter upgraded, government pledges support

By Gina Agapiou00
Ormidia fishing shelter
The newly-upgraded Ormidia fishing shelter

During the inauguration of the €1.6 million upgrade to the Ormidia fishing shelter on Thursday, the agriculture ministry reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to the fishing community.

The modest-sized fishing shelter in Ormidia symbolises the state’s recognition and support for the local fishermen who struggle daily for the survival of a profession vital to both society and the region’s economy, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou noted in her address. The inauguration was also attended by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeadis.

Panayioutou referred to the importance of the new operational programme for fisheries and aquaculture (EMFAF), running from 2021 to 2027.

“This programme serves as a guide and the primary financial tool for implementing our national policy to protect the marine environment, sustainably manage fisheries, and promote sustainable aquaculture development,” she said.

The programme’s budget totals €54.7 million, with EU contributions amounting to €38.5 million, representing 70 per cent of the budget. The upgrading of the Ormidia fishing shelter amounted to €1.6 million and was co-financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund 2014-2020.

“Through this new fishing shelter, a safe and functional anchorage is created, which will significantly promote the modernisation and enhancement of fishing activities, while also serving as an incentive for new and sustainable initiatives for the wider development of the area,” she noted.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, Agriculture ministry, Ormidia, fishing,
Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou

Panayiotou explained that the refurbishment of the fishing shelter in Ormidia is part of efforts aimed at improving fishing sector infrastructure, enhancing the landscape of fishing areas, and fostering the relationship between people and the sea.

She noted that the agriculture ministry, which celebrates 60 years of contribution to the Fisheries Sector this year, has strategic objectives to “protect and sustainably manage fish stocks, improve sector competitiveness, integrate environmental dimensions, and support fishing communities”.

Furthermore, she highlighted the ministry’s commitment to leveraging European funds, stating, “this approach has yielded positive results, as for the period 2014-2020, the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund fully covered our targets towards the European Commission, absorbing European funds.”

Panayiotou expressed confidence that “the fishing shelter will serve as a functional and safe hub for vessel mooring, equipped with all necessary facilities and amenities to support fishing activity and further develop the local community.”

She then assured the fishermen that the government will continue to stand by their side, offering uninterrupted support to the extent of its capabilities.

“This new project reflects our dedication to enhancing the local fishing community and the development of local societies dependent on professions such as fishing.”

In his own greeting, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeadis, mentioned that the upgrade project of the Ormidia fishing shelter aims to reduce wave overtopping in extreme wave conditions, decrease wave disturbance within the harbour basin, and improve the onshore areas of the fishing shelter.

“The project involves the reconstruction and elevation of the breakwater, the improvement and adaptation of the jetty at the western end, the demolition of existing revetments and the construction of new ones, as well as the construction of a mooring system,” added Minister Vafeadis.

As part of the project, he explained, the existing storage facility of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research has been demolished, and a new building has been constructed to serve the fishermen. Additionally, he noted that the onshore areas of the shelter have been redesigned with the creation of new parking spaces.

“With the implementation of the above upgrade projects of the Ormidia fishing shelter, professionals and non-professionals in the area have the opportunity to work safely and smoothly throughout the year,” emphasised Vafeadis.

He added that the transport ministry will always be “a partner and supporter of the goals and projects set by the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research to upgrade fishing shelters and create new infrastructure for the safety and improvement of our fishermen’s working conditions”.

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

