London usurps Berlin as startup capital of Europe

Berlin has long been jewel in the crown of Europe’s startup scene. Startup investment has flowed into the German capital for years but according to research from Ernst & Young, other European cities are providing it with stiff competition.

Berlin saw a huge year on year decrease in startup investment volume from H1 2015 to H1 2016 to see its crown slip as startup capital of Europe. In its place is now London, with €1,320m of investment in the latest half year – an increase of €289m over the same period in 2015.



