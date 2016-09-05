London usurps Berlin as startup capital of Europe

September 5th, 2016 Business 0 comments

London usurps Berlin as startup capital of Europe

An aerial view shows the Tower Bridge in London

Berlin has long been jewel in the crown of Europe’s startup scene. Startup investment has flowed into the German capital for years but according to research from Ernst & Young, other European cities are providing it with stiff competition.

Berlin saw a huge year on year decrease in startup investment volume from H1 2015 to H1 2016 to see its crown slip as startup capital of Europe. In its place is now London, with €1,320m of investment in the latest half year – an increase of €289m over the same period in 2015.

Infographic: London Usurps Berlin As Startup Capital Of Europe | Statista
You will find more statistics at Statista

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close