New National Guard Deputy Chief sworn in

New National Guard Deputy Chief Andreas Markides has assured that he will do his utmost to contribute to the upgrade of the military, he said on Thursday.

He was addressing a ceremony at the presidential palace for his swearing-in.

President Nicos Anastasiades highlighted the National Guard`s role in safeguarding security especially after the discovery of natural gas reserves in Cyprus and in other neighbouring countries.

New developments obligate the National Guard to prioritise the way in which it will act as an effective body through which the country can safeguard its presence and protect its interests in its exclusive economic zone, he said.

Regarding the Cyprus problem, he conveyed the message that while the Turkish army was present on the island it was the National Guard`s primary duty to ensure peace and security for the country`s citizens.

Referring to the restructuring of the National Guard he pointed out that it was at a final stage.