Walking the paths of the Mediterranean diet

The Cyprus Virtual Food Museum has called on anyone interested in the Mediterranean diet to take part in its field trips that promote the island’s gastronomy.

The organisation’s mission is to record, study, preserve and present the culinary heritage of Cyprus, as well as its role in scientific, educational and recreational purposes.

The three routes are part of its programme Traditional Heritage Flavours: Culinary walks in the paths of the Mediterranean Diet, implemented with the support of the state Cultural Services.

“The central aim of the programme is to introduce the audience to the concept of Cypriot culinary tradition as a cultural identity element, through a unique personal, participatory experience that combines travel, entertainment, culinary enjoyment and education,” an announcement said.

During the thematic trails visitors will have the opportunity to visit areas directly related to three key elements of the traditional Mediterranean diet: wine, oil and wheat, “also known as the Mediterranean triad”.

The first trail will take place on October 8 and will be devoted to wheat and its derivatives. Participants will be given a tour of the traditional products workshop Dipyros Artos in Peristerona, where they will be introduced to the art of kneading and the preparation of trachana – a sun dried dough porridge made from cracked wheat and soured goat’s milk. The trail then will take them to the mill of Kato Moni, “where they will see live the milling of wheat in the traditional way”. After lunch in a tavern in Athienou, participants will tour the local mill of Kayiafou where they will watch traditional bread making.

The second trail will take place on October 22 and has as a central theme wine and grape products. First stop is the Commandaria Historical Museum in Zoopigi, Limassol where guests will among others taste commandaria and grape products. They will then head to Vasa Kilaniou for lunch in a local tavern, followed by a visit at the Argyrides winery. There participants will have the opportunity to take part in a short training course on how to combine wine and food.

The final trail is scheduled for November 12 and is dedicated to olive oil and olive products. The trip will start with a tour of the traditional olive mill of Lofou in the Limassol district, where guests will be introduced to the traditional oil extraction process. Participants will also have the opportunity to wander freely in the premises of Oleastro olive park in Anoyira, and to participate in olive oil tasting. After lunch in the park area, participants will be given a course on how to make olive pastes.

Participants in all three trails will be accompanied by Florentia Kythreorou, researcher and writer on Cypriot gastronomy. The events will be filmed by a professional photographer for the purpose of the preparation of a short documentary, which will be shown in the final event.

Buses will depart from Nicosia. For more information, prices and reservations contact the museum at cyfoodmuseum@gmail.com or call 97 792796. More information about the museum: facebook.com/Cyprus-Food-Virtual-Museum-104034939677867/. Reservations can be made up to five days before each event