Film review: Sully ****

Sometimes there’s a man, as the Stranger put it in The Big Lebowski (this was just before he lost his train of thought). He’s a working man. He’s a dedicated man. He’s a good man, and may be a hero. His actions are certainly heroic – unless of course they weren’t heroic at all. Maybe he made a mistake. Maybe he took an unnecessary risk, and ended up getting lucky. He is, after all, just a man.

The man in question is Chesley Sullenberger, the hero (or perhaps just protagonist) of Clint Eastwood’s quietly magnificent Sully, a tale of being human in a world of algorithms. ‘Sully’, played by Tom Hanks, was the pilot whose Airbus A320 was disabled by a collision with a flock of birds during its ascent out of LaGuardia Airport in New York – and whose quick thinking saved 155 lives when he managed to land the plane in the Hudson River. Later in the film, he walks into a bar, and not only does the bartender recognise him but he also hands him a drink which the bar has created in his honour – the ‘Sully’, Grey Goose with a splash of water. All of New York loves Sully, if only for exorcising its collective bad memory of another incident involving low-flying planes.

The film begins ingeniously, with the stricken Airbus having descended to skyscraper level – then, much to our surprise, it clips one building, rams into another and bursts into flames. This is clever writing, on a number of levels. It upends our assumption that we know what’s going to happen. It illustrates what could have happened. It makes the 9/11 connection obvious. And, since the crash turns out to be a nightmare, it shows Sully’s doubts in the aftermath of his 208 seconds of glory. “I did the best I could,” he tells his wife – but the line is spoken while he’s looking in the mirror, as if it’s actually himself that he’s trying to reassure.

The airline is certainly keen to prove that Sully got it wrong – mostly for insurance reasons, but they do have a point. Simulations show that the plane could’ve made it back to LaGuardia, or to a nearby airport in New Jersey. Sully – we learn – was a military pilot in his youth, pushing planes to the limit; daredevil flying is in his blood. It may well be that, forced to make a quick decision in an unprecedented situation, he fell back on his instincts and took a risk which a more cautious pilot wouldn’t have taken – a worrying possibility that thrums below the surface of the movie. That’s the trouble with human beings, they don’t all behave as you’d like.

Eastwood is an individualist from way back. From the Man With No Name to the sniper in American Sniper, his heroes are men set apart, not necessarily loners – though they often work alone – and not necessarily virtuous; their code, if any, isn’t always divulged, not even to the audience. Now, at 86, he’s burnished that theme in a new way, the fear of his own approaching irrelevance (a fear already apparent in Space Cowboys 16 years ago) rhymed with humanity’s approaching irrelevance in a world of technology: Sully, defying the algorithms and indeed the rulebook, talks about feelings and the way he “eyeballed” the situation. Feelings are his only weapon against the machines.

The film is restrained but passionate, purposely incorporating strong emotions – an air-traffic controller bursts into tears, thinking the plane is lost; a passenger laughs with relief (“The plane crashed! Are you kidding me?”) in a phone call to his dad – without losing its cool. Eastwood’s precise, unhurried style observes the crash, or more properly the landing (the water at ankle height, the aisles crammed with panicky passengers), and takes its time with the climax, in which Sully begs his bosses to “make it human”. Sully often threatens to become banal, in the lame way of made-for-TV movies, but every time something saves it, even if it’s only Eastwood’s reticence in the face of melodrama.

Hanks is miscast, in a way. Sully should be more flamboyant for the film to make sense – the kind of ageing swashbuckler who’d pull a reckless stunt like pointing the plane at the river. There’s a bit where co-pilot Jeff Skiles, played by Aaron Eckhart, jokingly calls him a “bullshitter”, pointing out that his personal website is prone to exaggeration – their relationship is finely modulated, two men who like and respect each other without quite being friends – but Hanks isn’t really a hustler, at least not here. Yet he’s the film’s beating heart, bringing all his wistful decency and soulful-white-man wisdom to the party. If Sully were more forceful or specific, it might fall apart; this way it’s dreamily perfect, a minor-key fable on the value of human frailty, and indeed human error. Sometimes there’s a man.

DIRECTED BY Clint Eastwood

STARRING Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney

US 2016 95 mins