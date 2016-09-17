Aek face Apollon, Omonia in make-or-break clash

Aek and Apollon, the two teams that finished behind champions Apoel last season clash in the most important game in round four of the championship. The champions themselves have a seemingly easy tie against first division newcomers Anagennisi Derynia, while much talked about in recent days, Omonia travel to Achna for a make-or-break clash.

Apollon, who are level on points with fellow Limassolians Ael at the top of the table, have fired in seven goals so far and have yet to concede one. However, they will probably be without their star striker Abraham Guie who was unable to train this week but Piech Arkadiusz, who will partner with Maglica upfront, is a more than able replacement.

There are no injury concerns for Aek’s Spanish coach Joseba Idiakez, but it will be interesting to see whether the Spaniard will keep his main striker Andre Alves on the bench and deploy his wideman Ivan Triscovski to lead the attack for a second consecutive game.

Omonia’s board convened urgently last Monday to discuss the team’s poor showing in the league so far. The four-hour session finally gave John Carver a stay of execution (rather than a confidence vote) and anything other than a win against Ethnikos Achnas will see the Englishman’s tenure as Omonia’s manager cut short.

Achna has not been a happy hunting ground for Omonia in recent years with Ethnikos defeating the Nicosia team in the past couple of seasons. Ethnikos will be buoyed after picking up their first point of the season last Monday against Ael and they will be hoping to register their first win in front of their home crowd.

Apoel, who were triumphant in their midweek game against Astana for the group stages of the Europa League, will be a colossal challenge for Anagennisi even if coach Thomas Christiansen opts for changes to the starting eleven.

Christiansen has used the same 14-15 players in all his games so far and players like Merkis, Pardo, Aloneftis and Bertolio may be given a chance to make the starting eleven.

However, Anagennisi, coached by Cypriot coach Adamos Adamou, will be no pushover as they showed against Omonia a couple of weeks ago when they held on to a point having played the second forty five minutes a player short.

Anorthosis did well in their last outing against Aris and should pick up the three points against Aez Zakakiou while Nea Salamina, currently at the foot of the table with just one point, is at home to Aris.

The final weekend game sees Doxa entertain Ermis Aradippou at the Makareion stadium.

Ael will play Kamiotissa on Monday to conclude the week’s matches.

Saturday:

Ethnikos vs Omonia (18.00), Anorthosis vs Aez Zakakiou (20.00)

Sunday:

Apollon vs Aek & Apoel vs Anagennisi Deryneias (18.00), Doxa vs Ermis (19.00), Nea Salamina vs Aris (20.00)

Monday:

Karmiotissa vs Ael (19.00)