Referendums are not the tool to push through a solution

I HAVE a query. Considering that even if the leaders of the two communities reach an agreement, there is no chance of it being approved in referendums, why is there such hysterical reaction to the progress in the talks by politicians, many businessmen, TV station owners, publishers, journalists and others?

I see the employees of the Dias news group (Sigma TV, Simerini newspaper etc) which is controlled by Costis Hadjicostis – the man who was among the first to promote the idea of compromise 40 years ago but developed later into the most manic exponent of rejectionism – and wonder how they would behave if there were a possibility of a settlement.

One of them, while presenting the news a few days ago, was seething with rage as he viciously attacked Disy spokesman Prodromos Prodromou telling him: “I know that some of your soulmates up at the party are getting ready to open champagne to celebrate the settlement.” He said this with disgust as if a solution were something like a cholera epidemic. I was wondering whether I should laugh or cry.

I have written before that the biggest mistake in the procedure for a settlement was to include a provision for a referendum. No war in history ended with a referendum. It is absurd to seek an agreement that, essentially, would settle the consequences of a war through a vote. War creates interests. The problems that arise from armed conflict are solved through bold political decisions by leaders.

If, for example, the peace agreements that followed two world wars were put to a referendum would it have ever been possible for German citizens to accept them? Of course not, but they were imposed and then they were accepted. And 40 years after World War II, a destroyed and devastated Germany, rose from the ashes and achieved, without firing a single shot, what Hitler had failed to do with planes, tanks, warships bombs and 75 million dead. Germany became the leading state in Europe displacing the winner of the war, Britain.

We should answer the question: Why do Greek Cypriots (probably the Turkish Cypriots also, this time) not want a settlement of the Cyprus problem? People have benefited from partition and I do not say this in a judgemental way. In fact, I have to say that I understand them to a certain degree. Some 42 years have passed. Most of those living in 1974 – those who were over 35 years of age – have died if we take the life expectancy as a guide.

This is why I consider the slogan about the return of all refugees to their homes as ludicrous. What return, which refuges, where and why? What would Greek Cypriots, who were 10, 15 or 20 years old in 1974 and are settled in Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos or Limassol and have a home, job and family, do today in any village in the north?

If people are not assured that after a settlement they would stay where they are, without this involving an additional cost, they will not vote for a solution. Apart from them, the rest – the non-refugees or descendants of refugees – must also be persuaded that as a result of a solution they would not lose anything, but on the contrary gain from it.

This is necessary because their reaction is influenced by the impression – definitely mistaken – that they would personally lose out rather than gain anything. For the majority, neither the continued presence of the Turkish army, nor the growth in the number of Turkish settlers, nor the return of territory means anything; nor do they understand the dangers of a non-settlement. A Cypriot is politically immature and cannot think things through.

If President Anastasiades, Disy and Akel are sincerely committed to a settlement they must grasp these simple truths and focus all their attention on them instead of dealing with Papadopoulos, Sizopoulos, Lillikas, Perdikis and Theocharous. Most of the people that would vote against a settlement would not do this because they are asked to by our political dwarves. They would do so because they are afraid that the day after a settlement their pockets or their careers would be affected, each for their own reasons.

Could they convince all these people that the day after the settlement neither their pockets nor their personal lives would be affected but, on the contrary, they could be better off, the more likely case? This is where the game will be won or lost as referendums could not be avoided.