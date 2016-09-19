Aek triumph over Apollon, Omonia return to winning ways

Aek was the winner of the top weekend game against Apollon and along with Apoel, who defeated Anagennisi, lead the charge at the top of the table with maximum points from three games without even conceding a goal. Omonia returned to winning ways against Ethnikos while Anorthosis grabbed a last minute equaliser against Aez.

Aek’s diminutive forward Tete was the hero for the Larnaca team scoring the game’s only goal with a dose of good fortune. His speculative long range effort ricocheted off the outstretched leg of Vinicius sending Apollon’s keeper Vale the wrong way.

The game itself was a very tight encounter with neither side willing to take any risks. Aek had the better of the few scoring chances that were created and their coach Imanol Idiakez was more than pleased with the outcome, ‘it was a great and important win for us against a very strong side’ he said during the press briefing at the end of the game.

Apollon seem to be paying for their fans violent behavior of last season, as the Limassol team has picked up just one point from the two games they had to play behind closed doors.

Pedro Emmanuel, Apollon’s coach said after the game that he has full faith in his players and they were beaten by a fortuitous goal and concluded ‘my players did their best, I cannot fault them and I am pleased with their effort’.

Cillian Sheridan, deputising for the injured Matt Derbyshire, got a goal in each half to halt Omonia’s recent slump and gave the Nicosia teams under pressure coach John Carver some breathing space.

Winless Ethnikos were second best for most of the game but coach Danilo Donsic said he was satisfied by his team’s performance.

Apoel’s Belgian striker Igor de Camargo got his third goal in as many games against Anagennisi. The Belgian made the starting line-up for the first time in an official game since his summer transfer and showed that he will be a handful for any defence. Brazilian Vander got the second goal from well outside the area with Deryneia’s keeper Mastrou caught off his line.

Karmiotissa was denied a famous victory away to Anorthosis as they conceded a goal in added time. The first division newcomers led twice against the Famagusta team through Pagalos and Felicie but Anorthosis fought back through a stupendous strike by Rayios and a Calderon header.

Ermis Aradippou moved into the top six following their second consecutive win, this time against Doxa in Nicosia. They scored through Martynyuk and de Melo with Doxa’s reply coming from Bebeto early in the second half.

Nea Salamina and Aris fought out a goalless draw with the home side missing a number of chances, especially by their Dutch striker Maachi, to win the game comfortably. Nea Salamina have the unenviable record of being the only team in the top flight who have yet to score a goal.

Ael have the chance to move to top of the table if they can defeat Karmiotissa on Monday evening in the last game of round four.