April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour Minister stresses importance of workplace safety

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΥΕΚΑ 3
Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou speaking on Tuesday

Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou stressed the importance of safety and health in the workplace during an event co-organised by the department of labour inspection and CNP Insurance on Wednesday, adding that “the value of human life is non-negotiable.”

As part of the events leading up to the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Panayiotou highlighted the significance of safety and health in the workplace, “which lies at the core of human life, the value of which is indisputable.”

“We need to continuously update work safety and health standards to meet the enhanced expectations of society for the protection of workers,” he said.

He then reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthen the institutional framework and mechanisms of the labour ministry in this direction.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Armenians march on genocide remembrance day

Jonathan Shkurko

Steps to remove auditor-general likely to be filed by Friday

Andria Kades

Greek music stars to play Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Tepak salary concerns raised in committee

Jonathan Shkurko

MPs propose pension regulation bills

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Cut to the bone’ Turkish Cypriots to hold mass protest

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign